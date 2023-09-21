Home

India Suspends Visa Services In Canada Amid Khalistan Row

India suspends visa services in Canada due to 'operational reasons' amid tension over the killing of Khalistani terrorist.

India Suspends Visa Services In Canada Amid Khalistan Row. | Photo: (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Amid a diplomatic row, India suspended visa services for Canadian nationals until further notice on Thursday, citing ‘operational reasons.’ This move comes in the midst of tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The visa application portal BLS has conveyed a message stating, “Due to operational reasons, starting from September 21, 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended until further notice. Please continue to check the BLS website for updates.”

The killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate, two months ago, has become a focal point in the widening rift between India and Canada. Sikh organizations have referred to him as a human rights activist, while the Indian government has labelled him as a criminal.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that his government was investigating “credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the June 18 slaying when Nijjar was fatally shot outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia. India has vehemently denied any involvement in the killing and dismissed the allegations as absurd.

Meanwhile, reports of Punjab gangster Sukhdool Singh, also known as Sukha Duneke, being killed in an inter-gang rivalry in Canada emerged today. He was shot dead in Canada’s Winnipeg city in a gangland shooting on Wednesday night, according to the news agency ANI. Singh had allegedly fled to Canada in 2017 using fake documents and has at least seven criminal cases registered against him.

Sukha Was On NIA’s Gangster List

Sukha has been identified as one of the 43 individuals included in the gangster list recently published by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). These individuals are suspected of having connections to the Khalistan movement in Canada.

The NIA has issued two lists featuring a total of 54 individuals along with their photographs. These lists pertain to two cases registered last year, aimed at dismantling terror-gangster networks within the country. The NIA shared both lists, one containing 11 names and the other comprising 43 names, on its official account on X, previously known as Twitter. Notably, these lists include several wanted gangsters, such as Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh Gill.

(Note: This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

