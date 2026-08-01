India takes major step for maritime safety in Indian Ocean region, issues NOTAM to counter Chinese aggression

After the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, India has now issued a NOTAM in the Indian Ocean. This notification covers an area of ​​2530 kilometers. It is speculated that India may test a medium-range missile.

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India takes major step for maritime safety in Indian Ocean region, issues NOTAM to counter Chinese aggression (Pic: X)

India Issue NOTAM: India has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) in the Indian Ocean region. India typically issues NOTAM notifications in the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea, but this time, it has been issued in an area where China has been consistently asserting its dominance over the past few years. China sends submarines and ships equipped with ultra-modern technology to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in the name of research and development. Whenever questions arise, Beijing consistently argues that it sends its ships and submarines for undersea research. While prior information about ships sent for R&D can be provided, China does not provide such prior information.

According to a News18 report, India has issued a NOTAM covering an area of ​​2530 kilometers in the Indian Ocean region. According to the notification, this NOTAM will be effective on August 6 and 7. It is now expected that India will deploy medium-range missiles capable of striking targets.missileA test may be conducted, so that no aircraft or ships will operate in the area on the specified date. A NOTAM is issued to prevent any civil or commercial activity on the route. This is done for safety reasons.

India Has Issued NOTMAR For Aerial Activity (Likely Missile Test) In Bay Of Bengal Region. From:06/08/2026 , 18:00 IST

Until:07/08/2026 , 21:00 IST

V-Limit:Surface-Unlimited pic.twitter.com/heMxf3JJcv — NOTAM INDIA (@notam_in) August 1, 2026

2530 kilometer…that is, a medium range missile

NOTAMs are issued for a variety of reasons, but the area for which India has notified it suggests a missile test. Generally, missiles with a range of up to 2530 kilometers are classified as medium-range missiles. Therefore, the distance specified in the NOTAM implies that India may be testing a medium-range missile.

NOTAM of 3560 KM in May

Previously, India issued a NOTAM in the Bay of Bengal from May 6 to 9, 2026. This restriction covers a corridor approximately 3,560 kilometers long from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. NOTAMs are designed to inform pilots of conditions that could impact flight safety. However, this move has fueled speculation about a possible test of India’s next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Agni-6.

Agni-Vi missile

It should be noted that a few months ago, DRDO Chairman Samir V. Kamath stated that the Agni-6 missile, with a range of over 10,000 kilometers, is fully ready for testing and only awaits central government approval. It should be noted that India has already tested the Agni-5. Now, Indian defense scientists are focused on testing a missile with a range of 10,000 kilometers or more.