India Tells Canada To Withdraw 41 Diplomatic Staff By Oct 10 Amid Nijjar Killing Row: Report

Canada has 62 diplomats in India and earlier India had said that the total should be reduced by 41, the newspaper said.

New Delhi: India has asked Canada to recall over 40 of its diplomats from India amid heightened tensions between the two nations over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to a report published by Financial Times. Ottawa has been told by New Delhi that it must repatriate roughly 40 diplomats by October 10.

Canada has 62 diplomats in India and earlier India had said that the total should be reduced by 41, the newspaper said. Earlier, India had asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country as relations between the two countries plunged to an all-time low following Ottawa’s allegations against New Delhi over the killing of a Khalistani separatist on Canadian soil.

Ties between India and Canada have become seriously strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India had labeled a “terrorist”. India has dismissed the allegation as absurd.

The Government of India had previously said that it wants ‘parity’ in the number and grade of diplomats posted in India and Canada. Canada has several dozen more diplomats posted at its high commission in Delhi compared to what India has in Ottawa.

Last week, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said while addressing a press conference in Washington DC that the alleged assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was “not consistent with our policy”. He also accused Canada of indulging in pro-Khalistani elements who are seeking an independent state in India.

Moreover, India has also suspended its visa services to Canada after Trudeau’s allegations of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s killing. India further issued an advisory for its citizens and those travelling to Canada to exercise utmost caution given “growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence” in Canada.

