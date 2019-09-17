New Delhi: Indigenously developed air-to-air missile ‘Astra’ was successfully test-fired by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday.

As part of user trials by the Indian Air Force, the state-of-the-art missile was launched from Sukhoi-30 MKI.

“The live aerial target was engaged accurately demonstrating the capability of the first indigenous air-to-air missile,” an official statement from Defence sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and Air Force teams for the successful test.

Capable of engaging targets of different ranges and altitudes, the Astra missile was designed by the DRDO.

With a strike range of over 70 kms, the missile can fly towards the target at a speed of over 5,555 km per hour.