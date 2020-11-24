India on Tuesday test-fired a land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. “India today test-fired a land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. The target of the missile was on another island there. More details awaited,” reported ANI. Also Read - India To Carry Out Multiple Launches of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles This Month

“The supersonic missile was cruise missile was testfired at 10 AM today and it successfully hit its target. The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the DRDO-developed Missile system. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km,” it further said quoting sources. Also Read - India Successfully Test-Fires Quick Reaction Surface To Air Missile, Hits Pilotless Target Aircraft