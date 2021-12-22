New Delhi: The third wave of Covid-19 has set in India from mid-December, and it may hit its peak in February next year, many studies by Indian scientists stated amid rising Omicron cases.Also Read - Japan Reports Possibly First Community Spread of Omicron Variant in Osaka

A yet-to-be peer reviewed study led by a team of researchers from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Kanpur used a statistical methodology based on the fitting of a mixture of Gaussian distributions – based on an algorithm for clustering to estimate the parameters, news agency IANS reported.

The third wave was forecast using the data on the first two waves of pandemic. The team also utilised the data of different countries that are already facing the third wave, modelling their daily cases data and predicting the impact and timeline for the third wave in India.

“The report forecasts India’s third wave of Covid-19 to start around mid-December 2021 and the cases to peak in the beginning of February 2022,” Subhra Sankar Dhar, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, wrote in the paper.

A separate study led by a joint team from the IITs Hyderabad and Kanpur is based on the Sutra model, which tracks the country’s Covid-19 trajectory. According to Professor M. Vidyasagar of IIT Hyderabad and Maninda Agrawal of IIT Kanpur, the daily caseload is expected to rise as Omicron begins to displace Delta as the dominant variant.

Omicron in India: Tally touches 213

India registered 6,317 fresh Covid cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its latest update on Wednesday. With the addition of 318 new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 4,78,325.

According to the health ministry, the Omicron tally in India has reached 213. However, out of total Omicron positive, 90 have been discharged. So far, 15 states have reported Omicron infection, the ministry said. Delhi (57) has the highest number of Omicron cases, closely followed by Maharashtra (54).

Daily Covid-19 caseload in India is expected to increase once the Omicron starts displacing Delta as the dominant variant, media reports quoted members of the National Covid-19 Supermodel Committee as saying. However, they noted that the infection rate will be milder than seen in the second wave, due to a large-scale immunity and vaccination present in the country now.

Omicron threat: How to avoid getting infected

In view of rising Omicron variant cases in India, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria said people need to strictly follow two rules to avoid getting infected with the new variant of COVID-19. Noting that Omicron is a “more transmissible variant”, Dr Guleria stressed on the need for vaccination and following COVID guidelines.

“Omicron is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow COVID appropriate behaviour,” Dr Randeep Guleria was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Although there is this new variant of COVID-19, the silver lining is that it does seem to be a milder disease and we should have protection as far as the vaccine is concerned. And I think it is important to remember that vaccines can be tweaked,” Dr Guleria said.

(With inputs from IANS)