New Delhi: In a fresh face-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), on the intervening night of August 29 and 30, carried out 'provocative military movements to change the status quo', however the attempt was thwarted by India, the government said in a statement on Monday.

"On the night of 29/30 August, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military & diplomatic engagements during an ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo", Col Aman Anand, PRO, Indian Army said in a statement.

He asserted," Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground."

Furthermore, he added that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues.

For over four months, Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a bitter standoff in several areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.