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India to attend Strait of Hormuz discussions after receiving invitation from UK amid West Asia tensions; heres what it means

India to attend ‘Strait of Hormuz’ discussions after receiving invitation from UK amid West Asia tensions; here’s what it means

India will attend the major meeting surrounding 'Strait of Hormuz' discussions after receiving an invitation from the United Kingdom. Scroll down to know details.

India to attend 'Strait of Hormuz' discussions after receiving invitation from UK amid West Asia tensions (AI-generated image)

US-Iran War: In the latest development, the United Kingdom has invited India to be a part of the discussions surrounding the ‘Strait of Hormuz’ amid the West Asia tensions. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the foreign secretary will attend the meeting from India’s side.

UK invites India for ‘Strait of Hormuz’ meeting

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said, “The UK side has invited several countries, which also include India, for talks on the Strait of Hormuz. From our side, the Foreign Secretary is attending the meeting this evening,” as reported by ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, “The UK side has invited several countries, which also include India, for talks on the Strait of Hormuz. From our side, the Foreign Secretary is attending the meeting this evening…” He further says, “We are in touch with… pic.twitter.com/1rKIZmK2Ge — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2026

Indian ships coming from the Strait of Hormuz

He also added that the MEA is in touch with Iran and other countries to see ways for the best and safest transit of Indian ships. These vessels coming from the Strait of Hormuz carry LPG, PNG, LNG, and other products.

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“Through this conversation that we have had over the last several days, we have had six Indian ships which have been able to safely cross the Strait of Hormuz, and we continue to be in touch with relevant parties,” said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Which countries will attend the meeting?

MEA confirmed that the United Kingdom has invited India to become a part of the meeting, in which discussions about the Strait of Hormuz will be held.

The exact number of countries participating in the summit is still unknown. However, the list with confirmed participation of countries other than the United Kingdom and India, include France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as reported by Reuters.

Significance of meeting

The meeting is being held at a crucial time, as the United States President Donald Trump had earlier advised all the countries that are unable to get jet fuel due to the Strait of Hormuz to buy oil from the United States. In the same Truth Social post, Trump added, “Build up some delayed courage,” and guided the same countries to go to the Strait of Hormuz.

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