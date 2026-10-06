India to boost Astra Missile’s strike power, range likely to exceed 300 kms – All you need to know

India is upgrading the Astra missile series with Astra Mark-2 exceeding 200 km and Project Gandiva targeting a range beyond 300 km. Check key details.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/india-to-boost-astra-missiles-strike-power-range-likely-to-exceed-300-kms-all-you-need-to-know-drdo-weapon-astra-mark-3-indian-air-force-8533173/ Copy

India to boost Astra Missile’s strike power, range likely to exceed 300 kms – All you need to know | Image: X

Astra Missile Big Upgrade: India’s defence capabilities have grown rapidly in recent years, supported by higher defence budgets, increased domestic production and advancements in indigenous technology. The country, which is surrounded by Pakistan and China, is not only increasing its firepower but has also emerged as a major defence exporter with defence exports reaching a record-breaking Rs 38,424 crore in the 2025–26 financial year. It is now working on upgrading its lethal Astra missile series. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working continuously on increasing its range to 160 kms. Currently, Astra-1, designed for long-range aerial combat, has a range of approximately 100 kms.

Astra Missile’s Range To Exceed 300 Kilometers

Astra-1 is a very lethal missile which is developed by DRDO. It is an indigenous all-weather Beyond-Visual-Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) with a range of approx. 100 kms. Currently, preparations are underway to further increase its range to 160 kms. However, reports state that DRDO is working to increase Astra’s range to 300 kilometers.

Astra Mark-2 Trials Intensify As DRDO Works On 300+ Km Range

The organisation has intensified trials of the Astra-2 missile, also known as Astra Mark-2. The scientists are testing the missile by installing it on fighter aircraft. Currently, the Astra Mark-2 has a range of over 200 kms.

However, DRDO’s third most important project is called Project Gandiva, or the Astra Mark-3 missile. Under the project, the range of Astra Mark-3 will be increased by over 300 kms. Work is ongoing on all these missiles.