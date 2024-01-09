By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
In A First, India To Chair, Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee In July; Check Dates, Location
India to chair & host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the 1st time from 21st to 31st July 2024 in New Delhi.
New Delhi: India to chair & host UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee for the 1st time from 21st to 31st July 2024 in New Delhi: Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma.
Trending Now
India to chair & host UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee for the 1st time from 21st to 31st July 2024 in New Delhi: Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma pic.twitter.com/IhJo2lJIuC
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.