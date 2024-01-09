In A First, India To Chair, Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee In July; Check Dates, Location

India to chair & host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the 1st time from 21st to 31st July 2024 in New Delhi.

New Delhi: India to chair & host UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee for the 1st time from 21st to 31st July 2024 in New Delhi: Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma.

Trending Now

India to chair & host UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee for the 1st time from 21st to 31st July 2024 in New Delhi: Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma pic.twitter.com/IhJo2lJIuC — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.