Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it would be a matter of pride for every citizen that over 93 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far and the figure will soon cross the 100-crore mark. PM Modi added that in the coming days, the government aims to create history by administering 1,200 crore doses of the COVID-10 vaccine.

PM Modi, who was speaking at an event in Rishikesh, said 95 per cent of the population in Uttarakhand has received their first dose of COVID-19.

PM Modi also said India has shown the way to the whole world by building the CoWIN platform that how vaccination is done on such a large scale.

During the event at AIIMS Rishikesh, PM Modi inaugurated 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES fund across 35 states and union territories.

Addressing the people at the event, PM Modi asserted that the Centre has been extending all help to the state government for Uttarakhand’s progress, and said this “double engine” of development will take it to new heights.

In such short span of time, facilities made available by India shows country's capability. From 1 testing lab to establishment of a network of 3,000 testing labs & from import of masks &kits to its manufacturing, India is quickly moving forward as an exporter: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/lfq54nJpib — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

With the state heading to the assembly polls early next year, the prime minister noted that Uttarakhand, which was created in 2000, will complete 25 years in the near future and told people that this is the right time to decide where it will be heading.

The shared efforts of the Centre and the state government are a big basis for realising the dreams of people, he said, in an apparent poll pitch for the BJP, which is in power in the state and will fight the Congress in the polls.

He cited a number of measures taken by the government, including one rank one pension for veterans, creation of war memorial and infrastructure boost across the state.

He also highlighted the efforts made by the government to boost health infrastructure ranging from production of masks and protective kits to development of vaccine and its roll out across the country and asserted their development in such a short span of time shows India’s capabilities.

With the new plants, over 1,150 oxygen plans funded by PM CARES are working and every district in the country has now been covered by them, he said.

The government, he said, now goes to citizens and does not wait for them to approach it with their problems.

(With PTI inputs)