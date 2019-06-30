New Delhi: India has proposed new dates to hold talks with Pakistan on the outstanding technical issues pertaining to the construction of Kartarpur corridor tentatively in the second week of July, stated the government sources.

The deadlock on the stalled Indo-Pakistan officials level talks will soon be removed in spite of the long-pending issue on a diplomatic visa. A source stated, “The new development only shows India’s commitment to the corridor.”

Earlier in the month of April, the two neighbours had held a meeting with regard to the construction of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, according to government sources. The meeting comes after India postponed the second round of talks on corridor after reports surfaced about the appointment of “controversial elements” by Pakistan in a committee associated with the corridor.

The two countries were previously slated to meet on April 2, in Pakistan for the second round of talks, which was postponed.

Despite the postponement, India offered to hold a technical meeting to discuss other aspects, according to India’s Ministry of External Affair Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Local media has claimed that Pakistan has completed more than 50 per cent of the construction work of the corridor. The first round of talks between the two sides was held at Attari in Punjab on March 14, during which issues like finalisation of the draft agreement between the two countries were discussed.

