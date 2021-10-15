New Delhi: Good News for the foreign tourist. All foreigners coming to India will be granted fresh tourist visas travelling by chartered flights from today, Oct 15. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the foreign tourist traveling to India via flights other than the chartered aircraft will be able to do so with effect from November 15 adhering to all the covid-19 protocols.Also Read - International Flights: United Airlines To Start Daily Flight Services From Bengaluru To San Francisco | Check Details Here

According to an official statement, all foreign tourists must adhere to the covid-19 protocols, and norms notified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier all the visas granted to the foreigners were suspended due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. In order to curb the spread of the virus, the Central government had also imposed a number of restrictions on international travel.

As the covid related relaxation was in effect, Except the tourist visa, the foreign travellers were later given to choose all kinds of Indian visas. Earlier, A Home Ministry official said that the government had been receiving representations from several state governments as well as various stakeholders in the tourism sector to start issuing tourist visas in order to allow foreign tourists to come to India.

“The Home Ministry took the decision after consulting all the major stakeholders, including the Ministries of Health, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Tourism and various state governments where foreign tourists are expected to arrive,” an official said to the news agency IANS.

(With Inputs from IANS)