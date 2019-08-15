New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that India will now have a post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for the three armed forces.

He said this would integrate the operations of the three forces, the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. The PM said that our armed forces were the pride of the country. He said with changing times, the way of fighting a war has also changed and to address that, there is the need to sharpen the coordination among the forces.

Our forces are India’s pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort: India will have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS. This is going to make the forces even more effective: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2019

“India is not the only target of terrorism in the region. Countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have also been affected,” said the PM.

“This is going to make the forces even more effective,” PM Modi said.