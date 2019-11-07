New Delhi: India will host the next edition of the ”No Money For Terror” conference to be held in 2020, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

The announcement was made at the ”No Money For Terror” conference in Melbourne, Australia.

It was a distinct pleasure to speak at the ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference on Terrorism – Financing at Melbourne. Needless it is to say that India has suffered from cross border terrorism & therefore, I emphasised on the need for a global concerted effort.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/Nr7nz8doDC — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 7, 2019

The ”No Money For Terror” conference is organised by Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) of over 100 countries, jointly called The Egmont Group.

Recognising the importance of international cooperation in the fight against money laundering and financing of terrorism, a group of FIUs met a few years ago at the Egmont Arenberg Palace in Brussels, Belgium, and decided to establish an informal network of FIUs for the stimulation of international co-operation. The Egmont Group was created to provide FIUs around the world a forum to exchange information confidentially to combat money-laundering, the financing of terrorism and other predicate offences.