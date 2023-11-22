India to Host Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit Today, Vladimir Putin to Attend: Check What’s on Agenda

Virtual G20 ' Summit: The virtual summit will address key issues, select outcomes and review developments that have taken place since the conclusion of the New Delhi G20 Summit in September.

Following the G20 Leaders' Summit that took place here in the national capital on September 9-10 this year, considerable progress on major G20 priorities as well as outcomes have been made.

New Delhi: India, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to hold the virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit on Wednesday evening that will witness a major gathering of world leaders. Leaders of all G20 members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries and heads of 11 international organisations, have been invited.

The development comes as PM Modi on September 10 at the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit announced that India would be hosting a virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit prior to the conclusion of India’s G20 Presidency on November 22.

Putin To Attend Virtual G20 Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the virtual G20 Summit, which will be hosted by India on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

“On November 22, Vladimir Putin will take part in the extraordinary G20 summit, to be held via videoconference,” the Kremlin said in an official statement.

“The summit participants will review India’s presidency in 2023 and discuss the situation in the global economy and finance, the climate agenda, digitalisation and other topics,” the Kremlin said.

The Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held from 5:30 PM onwards and will witness a major gathering of world leaders. The virtual summit will address key issues, select outcomes and action points from the New Delhi Summit in September, and review developments that have happened since then.

Virtual G20 Summit: What’s on Agenda

The virtual summit will address key issues, select outcomes and review developments that have taken place since the conclusion of the New Delhi G20 Summit in September.

Following the G20 Leaders’ Summit that took place here in the national capital on September 9-10 this year, considerable progress on major G20 priorities as well as outcomes have been made.

For instance, the G20 consensus on tripling renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 and doubling the global rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030, which was committed to by G20 Leaders in Delhi for the first time, are the key expected outcomes of COP28.

In the US-China Joint Statement on November 14, both countries supported the G20 Leaders’ Declaration to pursue efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 and also agreed that each would undertake five large CCUS projects.

CCUS stands for Carbon capture, usage and storage. Such projects are carried out by employing technology that allows for the reduction of CO2 emissions from big point sources such as power plants, refineries, and other industrial sites.

Key Highlight of India’s G20 Presidency

Another key highlight of India’s G20 Presidency is that as a result of India’s advocacy, the Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH) was able to garner commitment for the contribution of USD 44.5 million.

The Principles on Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE) are being socialised through international fora such as COP 28 and also among the youth by the IEA.

Another major feat included work on the mentorship platform for promoting women’s leadership at all levels.

It has been done by enhancing and enabling access to mentorship and capacity-building through an e-platform initiated by the Ministry of Women & Child Development (M/WCD) and it will be hosted by NITI.

(With inputs from ANI)

(With inputs from ANI)