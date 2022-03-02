New Delhi: Amid the evacuation efforts carried out by the Indian authorities in Ukraine, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Wednesday said a mechanism for issuing emergency certificates to those who lost their Indian passports has been instituted. He said this move will help Indian students stranded in the war-hit country.Also Read - Here's How India Evacuates Stranded Nationals From Ukraine

"A mechanism for issuing emergency certificates to those who lost their Indian passports has been instituted. I think this will also help many Indian students," Bagchi said during a press briefing.

Saying that the cities in eastern Ukraine remain an area of concern, he said the encouraging reports coming that some students were able to board trains out of Kharkiv last night, today morning. "We've been in communication with the Russian side regarding the safe passage of our nationals from Kharkiv and other cities," he said.

He said that there has been a sharp increase in the number of Indians who have left Ukraine. “We now estimate that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine borders since our advisories were issued,” Bagchi added.

He added that during the last 24 hours, 6 flights have landed in India, taking the total number of flights that have landed in India to 15 and the total number of Indians who have returned on these flights to 3,352.

“As many as 15 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours. Some of these are already actually enroute,” Bagchi said, adding that “We are exploring options to reach eastern Ukraine to assist the evacuation of citizens who are stuck there. We are seeing if our teams can reach there, it’s not easy because the route is not open all the time.”