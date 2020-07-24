New Delhi: Amid reports of a recent spurt of attacks on Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan by terrorists at the behest of their “external supporters”, India will provide necessary visas to members of these communities who want to come. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said once those who want to come and settle in India arrive in the country, their requests will be examined and acted upon based on existing rules and policies. Also Read - Unhappy Over UGC's Decision to Conduct Final-year Exams, Students Write Online Plea, to be Submitted to PM Modi After 100 Signatures

Asked about how India is facilitating Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan wanting to come and were there any plans to give them citizenship, Srivastava noted that the question comes against the backdrop of Nidan Singh Sachdeva, a Sikh community leader of Afghanistan who was kidnapped in Paktia province last month, and released from captivity on Saturday.

"There has been a recent spurt of attacks on the Hindu and Sikh communities in Afghanistan and these attacks have been done by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters," Mr Srivastava said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

“We have been receiving requests from the members of these communities. They want to move to India, they want to settle down here, and despite the ongoing COVID situation, we are facilitating these requests,” he said.

The Indian Embassy in Kabul is providing them necessary visas to come here and once they reach here, their requests will be examined and acted upon based on existing rules and policies, Mr Srivastava said.

(With agency inputs)