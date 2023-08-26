Home

India To Observe August 23 As National Space Day To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3’s Success: PM Modi Announces

PM Narendra Modi has announced that the day when Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, i.e. August 23, will now be observed as National Space Day to celebrate the success of India's third lunar mission.

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by ISRO Chairman S. Somanath upon his arrival to meet ISRO scientists following the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_26_2023_000004B)

Bengaluru: PM Narendra Modi has announced that the day when Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, i.e. August 23, will now be observed as National Space Day to celebrate the success of India’s third lunar mission. The Prime Minister, who was addressing the ISRO scientists in Bengaluru, shortly after he landed in India from Athens, also announced the decision to name the place where lander ‘Vikram’ touched down on the lunar surface as “Shiva Shakti Point”.

Terming the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission as an ‘extraordinary moment’ in the history of India’s India’s space programme, he said the place where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon’s surface in 2019 would be known as “Tiranga Point”. August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as “National Space Day”, said the Prime Minister, who turned emotional while addressing the team ISRO at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, as he lavishly praised them for their dedication and passion .

On Wednesday evening as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from Johannesburg, where he was attending the 15th BRICS summit.

