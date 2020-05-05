New Delhi: With India all set to launch its ‘Vande Bharat Mission‘ to repatriate its citizens stranded abroad, sources on Tuesday said that over three lakh Indian citizens had registered from Gulf countries alone, adding that the government will bring back only those who have registered under ‘compelling’ cases. Also Read - MHA Issues SOP For Indians Stranded Abroad, Makes 14-day Quarantine Mandatory on Arrival

“Our missions are on the ground and will determine as per the grounds of compelling reasons,” news agency ANI further quoted sources as saying.

The grounds will be as follows:

Those facing deportation

Migrant labourers laid off

Short-term visa holders

Medical emergencies

Pregnant women/senior citizens

Family bereavement

Tourists and students whose hostels have been closed

Additionally, sources told ANI, that only those who are Indian citizens will be brought back and not those who hold the Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cards, adding that crew operating the flights will be tested and COVID-19 negative certified.

Further, citizens of the countries-along with OCI and green card holders, if they wish to-where flights will be sent to evacuate Indian nationals, will be allowed to travel on the flights so that they too can get home.

“More than 10,000 Indians have tested positive in Gulf countries, 84 have died till now,” sources further said.

Notably, the first phase of the exercise will be carried out from May 7-13. A total of 14,800 Indian nationals, stranded in 12 countries, will be brought back in a total of 64 flights.