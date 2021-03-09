India to Supply 45 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Pakistan: Reports
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday had said that India has received requests for the supply of Covid-19 vaccines from 22 countries so far these have already been supplied to 15 countries.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
|
Published Date: March 9, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Updated Date: March 9, 2021 10:37 PM IST