New Delhi: Looking at the coronavirus cases and its prevention, India on Tuesday said it will supply COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday. Issuing A statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India will supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner keeping in view the domestic requirements.

"Keeping in view domestic requirements, India will supply COVID vaccines to partner countries such as Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles over coming weeks, months in phased manner under grant assistance," the MEA said in a statement.

However, the MEA said it is waiting for confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

Giving further details, the MEA said India has received several requests for the supply of Indian-manufactured vaccines from neighbouring and key partner countries.

The development comes as India last week rolled out massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.

While Oxford-AstraZeneca”s Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and the Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.