India To Surpass China’s Population By Nearly 3 Million: UN

India is set to overtake China's population by nearly 3 million to become world's most populated country, the United Nations said.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) estimated that India's population will touch 1.4286 billion. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India is set to overtake China’s population by nearly 3 million to become world’s most populous country, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)’s State of World Population Report 2023.

India to become world’s most populous country in 2023

The UNFPA’s demographic data estimated that India’s population will touch 1.4286 billion against China’s 1.4257 billion.

against China’s 1.4257 billion. China has had the most people in the world since at least 1950, the year United Nations population data began. Both China and India have more than 1.4 billion people, and combined they make up more than a third of the world’s 8 billion people.

has had the most people in the world since at least 1950, the year United Nations population data began. Both China and India have more than 1.4 billion people, and combined they make up more than a third of the world’s 8 billion people. As per the demographic data by the United Nations, United States will continue to occupy third position with an estimated population of 340 million.

Not long ago, India wasn’t expected to become most populous until later this decade. But the timing has been sped up by a drop in China’s fertility rate, with families having fewer children.

How UN calculates world population

The Population Data Portal is UNFPA’s ultimate data source and tracker for population and development data. It combines the newest population data on topics like sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, family planning, maternal health, or gender based violence gathered from a multiple sources.

Where do the numbers come from

The foundations of both nations’ numbers are censuses, or head counts, conducted every decade. China’s last census was conducted in 2020, according to a report by The Associated Press. Demographers used birth and death records, along with other administrative data, to calculate how the population has grown since then.

India’s last census was in 2011. Its scheduled 2021 census was postponed by COVID-19. Without an actual door-to-door count for more than a decade, sample surveys have filled in the gaps to help demographers and India itself understand its population, said Alok Vajpeyi of the New Delhi-based non-government organization, Population Foundation of India.

Among the most important is the Sample Registration System, India’s large-scale demographic survey that gathers data on such things as births, deaths, fertility and more. Andrea Wojnar, the United Nations Population Fund’s representative for India, said the agency is confident in the survey’s numbers “because it uses a very robust methodology”.

Why is India moving ahead

China has an aging population with stagnant growth even after the government seven years ago retreated from a one-child policy, and just two years ago said couples could have three children. Meanwhile, India has a much younger population, a higher fertility rate and a decrease in infant mortality over the last three decades.

India has more babies born each year than in any other country, while China has joined many European countries in having more deaths each year than births, Dudley Poston, Jr, an emeritus professor of sociology at Texas A&M University, told AP.

