New Delhi: On a day when voters of both Haryana and Maharashtra are exercising their franchise to elect their favourite leader, all eyes are on the exit polls on Monday as to who could become the winning candidate to form the government in these states. The exit polls started after the voting for the 90 seats for Haryana and 288 seats of Maharashtra concluded at 6 PM.

The restriction on exit polls was lifted at 6.30 PM as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed a complete ban on post-poll predictions during the voting time.

As per India Today-Axis My India poll forecast, Maharashtra projected the vote share with BJP having 27 per cent, Shiv Sena 18 per cent, Congress 19 per cent, NCP 16 per cent, and VBA 6 per cent.

The pollster further projected that out of 288 seats, the BJP alone will capture 166 to 194 seats alone, while Congress will have 72 to 90 seats. Others will be able to capture around 22-34 seats in Maharashtra.

However, once the polling concluded, various national pollsters such as ABP-C-Voter, Today’s Chanakya, NewsX-Neta, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis My India, CNX, VMR released their predictions.

As per updates till 5 PM, there was 61.21% voter turnout for the assembly elections in Haryana, while, Maharashtra witnessed a 54.53% voter turnout for its assembly elections.