New Delhi: As voting for the five phases concluded in Jharkhand for the Assembly Election 2019, all eyes are now on the exit polls as to who will don the CM’s crown in the state. On the fifth and final phase, voting concluded in 16 seats at 3 PM.

The polling in the final phase had started at 7 AM for 16 Assembly seats in Santhal Pargana region of the state. As per updates, more than 60 per cent voting was recorded till 3 PM in the state.

The five seats where voting ended today include Borio, Barhet, Littipada, Mahespur and Shikaripada till 3 PM and voting in the remaining 11 seats concluded at 5 PM.

Over 40,05,287 voters exercised their franchise for a total of 237 candidates including 29 women aspirants. For security arrangement, more than 35,000 forces were deployed to ensure peaceful polling.