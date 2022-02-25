India Unlock Guidelines: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued Covid guidelines for March 2022 and urged the states to follow risk assessment-based approach for reopening of economic activities. In the fresh advisory, the Centre asked the state governments to ease Covid restrictions for all activities. The Centre also asked the states to have a “hospital infrastructure preparedness” at all times. However, the Centre in the advisory asked the states to continue with hybrid model for schools.Also Read - In Delhi, Penalty For Not Wearing Masks Reduced To Rs 500

The Home Ministry urged the states and Union Territories to consider relaxing Covid curbs for social, sports, entertainment, academic and religious events as well as night curfew hours in view of the substantial decline in the number of cases.

In the fresh guidelines, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla suggested implementing the risk assessment-based approach on the opening of various economic activities.

“Accordingly, after a careful analysis of the local situation, relaxation in various activities may be considered, such as social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival related gatherings; night curfew; operations of public transport; shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, spas, restaurants and bars; opening of schools, colleges, offices, and other commercial activities,” the advisory from the Centre said.

Issued to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, the home secretary in the guidelines emphasised that the wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces, as mandated in the National Directives for COVID Management, should continue to be enforced.

Ajay Bhalla said the states and UTs should continue with testing and surveillance, clinical management, vaccination and implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour for managing COVID-19.

“I would, therefore, urge you to take necessary action in line with the aforesaid Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advisory, dated 18th February, 2022 and for the enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour,” Bhalla said.

India logged 13,166 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,94,345 (42.8 million/4.28 crore), while active cases have declined to 1,34,235, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)