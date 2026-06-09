‘Hold Pakistan accountable’: India urges international pressure on Pakistan over PoK crackdown as death toll reaches 30

India on Tuesday condemned the attack on protestors by Pakistani law enforcement on protestors in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

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India appealed to the international community to take a firm stand against Pakistan. File image/ANI

Condemning Pakistan’s handling of the protests in PoK, India on Tuesday cited reports of excessive force by security personnel. The Ministry of External Affairs said the crackdown had resulted in multiple deaths and injuries among protesters.

India further appealed to the international community to take a firm stand against Pakistan. Speaking on the matter, Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi expected Pakistan to be held accountable for what it described as its misdeeds and abuses.

“We continue to see in this context a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses,” he said.

“There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in which several protestors have been killed and many injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses,” Jaiswal added.

Pakistan’s crackdown on protestors

India’s reaction came Pakistan launched a brutal crackdown on protestors in PoK, leading to the death of over 30 protestors and leaving at least 200 injured. According to the MEA spokesperson, the move reflects Pakistan’s efforts to mask its own failings and draw attention away from allegations of human rights violations.

The violence came on the eve of a protest called by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) against the allocation of 12 reserved seats for refugees in the upcoming July 27 legislative elections, where 45 seats are being contested.

The group was also protesting earlier incidents of violence, internet blackouts, the group’s ban, as well as issues such as electricity shortages, inflation, unemployment, alleged resource exploitation, and political marginalisation.

JAAC, one of the most prominent civil society groups in PoK, has been at the forefront of protests over economic hardships and political grievances. The alliance was declared unlawful last week on public order and security grounds. Clashes broke out in Rawalakot on Sunday following outrage over the death of a trader who was reportedly shot during an altercation with security personnel two nights earlier.

The HRCP has raised serious objections to the regional administration’s move to declare the JAAC a prohibited organisation under anti-terrorism legislation. In its Monday statement, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan criticised the heavy-handed response to the unrest, highlighting the deaths of civilians and law enforcers and the communication shutdowns.

With inputs from agencies