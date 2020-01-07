New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled US President Donald Trump and asserted that India-US relations, which are built on ‘trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength’, a statement from the PMO said on Tuesday.

PM Modi also extended New Year greetings to President Trump and his family, the government said.

“The Prime Minister highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” the government said in the statement.

Responding to PM Modi, President Trump also wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year.

“He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation,” the PMO added.

Last year, PM Modi and President Trump’s friendship was on full display after the duo shared stage together at a mega ‘Howdy Modi!’ event at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Attended by more than 50,000-plus crowd of Indian-Americans, Trump had termed the event ‘profoundly historic’.