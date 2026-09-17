‘Protect trade, economic interests’, says India in first reaction to passage of Russia sanctions bill in US

MEA on US Act Sanctioning Russia Iran: The Modi government at the Center has taken cognisance of the passage of the law banning Russia from the US Parliament. The MEA said that India is fully committed to ensuring energy security.

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'Protect trade, economic interests', says India in first reaction to passage of Russia sanctions bill in US (File)

India has reacted to the US Congress’s passage of a law imposing tariffs of up to 100% on goods coming from large buyers of Russian energy. India says it is ready to take all necessary steps to protect its trade and economic interests.

India is one of the largest buyers of Russian crude oil and the new law empowers the US President to impose excessive duties as a punishment. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India has taken note of the passage of legislation in the US Congress imposing sanctions on Russia and Iran and is monitoring further developments in this matter.

What did India say?

“As stated many times in the past, India remains fully committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. He will continue to do so by sourcing energy from different sources and depending on changing market conditions.”

The ministry said that in recent months, there have been discussions at the highest level with various US officials on the issue of India’s oil trade with Russia. “The Indian side has made very clear its potential impact not only on bilateral relations but also on the international energy market,” the statement said. ”

“India has also made clear its firm intention to take all necessary steps to protect its trade and economic interests,” the Ministry of External Affairs said. The government will work closely with India’s trade and industry associations to mitigate the impact of these developments. ”

Trump will sign the law

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which passed the US Senate last month, was approved by the House on Wednesday by a vote of 262-159 and will now go to US President Donald Trump for it to become law.

The law empowers the US president to impose heavier tariffs of up to 100 per cent on China, India and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas.

However, the real impact of the new tariffs on Indian exports can be gauged only if the US announces the tariff rates on which products they will apply and the timetable for their implementation.

India in focus over Russian oil purchases

For India, the biggest concern is the new tariff power given to the US President. If the bill becomes law, Trump would have the authority to impose duties of as much as 100 per cent on countries that continue to purchase Russian crude oil and natural gas.

India and China are among the major buyers of Russian oil and have been specifically mentioned during the House proceedings. A House amendment had proposed naming India, China and several other countries as those that could face the higher duties.

However, the bill does not automatically put a 100 per cent tariff on Indian goods.