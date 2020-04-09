New Delhi: Testing times like the one the entire world is experiencing now bring friends closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted this asserting that the ties between the United States and India are stronger than ever. “India shall do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together,” the PM added. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

Thanking India for allowing the export of the anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine to the United States, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership “in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!”

India’s role will not be forgotten, the US President commended, as he wrote, “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you, India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten!”

Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible line of treatment for the COVID-19 and it is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York. Anticipating that it will work, given initial positive results, Trump has bought more than 29 million doses of Hydroxychloroquine for the potential treatment of the COVID-19 patients.