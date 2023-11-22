India-USA Joint Exercise VAJRA PRAHAR Commences In Umroi, Meghalaya

Exercise VAJRA PRAHAR is a joint exercise conducted between the Indian Army and US Army Special Forces.

The first edition was conducted in the year 2010 in India. (Image: X/@PIB_India)

Vajra Prahar: The 14th Edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise “VAJRA PRAHAR 2023” commenced at the Joint Training Node, Umroi on Tuesday. The US contingent is represented by personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group (SFG) of US Special Forces. The Indian Army contingent is led by Special Forces personnel from the Eastern Command.

Trending Now

Exercise VAJRA PRAHAR is a joint exercise conducted between the Indian Army and US Army Special Forces. It aims at sharing best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics.

You may like to read

The first edition was conducted in the year 2010 in India and the 13th edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise was conducted at the Special Forces Training School (SFTS), Bakloh (Himachal Pradesh). The current edition is being conducted in Umroi Cantonment, Meghalaya from 21 November to 11 December 2023.

During the course of the next three weeks, both sides will jointly plan and rehearse a series of Special Operations, Counter Terrorist Operations, and Air Borne operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain. Key highlights include ‘Combat free fall insertion of troops from stand-off distances’, ‘Waterborne insertion of troops’, ‘Precision engagement of targets at long ranges’, ‘Combat air controlling of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft’ besides ‘Airborne insertion and sustenance of troops’.

Exercise VAJRA PRAHAR has evolved as a mechanism to exchange ideas and share best practices between the Special Forces of both nations. It is also a platform to enhance interoperability and strengthen defence cooperation between the armies of India and the United States of America.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.