New Delhi: India voted against Russia during a "procedural vote" at the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine for the first time since Moscow invaded Kyiv in February. Till now, India had abstained at the UN Security Council on Ukraine even as Western powers led by the United States called for New Delhi to raise voice against Russian invasion.

Going against Russia’s stance, India joined 12 other members of the Council to vote for inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak via a remote video link. China abstained on the vote and Russia naturally voted against the invitation, but because it was a procedural matter it did not count as a veto. India currently is a non-permanent member of the UNSC for a two-year term, which ends in December.

While speaking at the meeting, India’s Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj stuck to New Delhi’s distinctive version of neutrality in the Ukraine conflict. The meeting took place on a day of twin import for Ukraine — its independence day as well as six months since Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Kiev on February 24.

Western nations, including the US, have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the aggression. India has not criticised Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. New Delhi has repeatedly called upon the Russian and Ukrainian sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the two countries.