Patna: India will win the semi final match of the ongoing World Cup against New Zealand to be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester, claimed a young RJD legislator outside the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday.

Rahul Tiwary son of senior RJD leader Shivaband Tiwary left everyone surprised by displaying a poster with a sign of India winning the World Cup match against Kiwis, minutes before the Monsoon Session of the state assembly started.

“We wish that India win the match against New Zealand. We are confident that India will play the final of the cricket World cup and will win it,” Tiwary, son of senior RJD leader Shivaband Tiwary, told the media here. “We will cheer for the Indian team,” news agency IANS quoted Tiwary as saying.

Tiwary is not the only person who is cheering for the Men in Blue before their semi-final clash against the Black Caps. There are dozens of other legislators also who are interested to talk, discuss and eager to know anything related with cricket, particularly the Indian team.