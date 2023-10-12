India vs Pak World Cup Match: Railway To Run Special Trains From Mumbai To Ahmedabad; Check Timings, Routes

Train No 09013 The Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad special train will depart at 9.30 pm on Friday (October 13) and will reach its destination at 5.30 am on the next day.

Cricket fans, their bodies painted in the colors of the national flags of India and Pakistan, pose for photographs in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)

IRCTC Special Train for Ind vs Pak match: The Western Ralway has announced special superfast train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on a “special fare” for the much awaited cricket world cup match between India and Pakistan on October 14. This initiative aims to provide smooth travelling for the cricket enthusiast who are travelling to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Narendra Modi Stadium has a capacity of 1,32,000 seats, but for the India versus Pakistan game, each of those seats in the massive stadium are likely to be occupied with fans expected to travel from all corners of the country.

India Vs Pak Cricket World Cup: Special Trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad

Train No. 09014 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central special train will leave Ahmedabad at 4 am on Sunday (October 15) and it will arrive at Mumbai Central at 12.10 pm on the same day.

These special trains comprise AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches and they will halt at Dadar, Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat and Vadodara stations in both directions.

NOTE: Booking for the two trains will open on Thursday (October 12) at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, the Western Railway said.

