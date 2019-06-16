New Delhi: Amid the ongoing World Cup clash between India and Pakistan at Manchester, People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday asked the fans to be civil while cheering for their favourite teams. The former Jammu and Kashmir CM, while extending her best wishes, asserted that every individual has the ‘right to cheer’ for whichever team they believe in.

“May the best team win in today’s India vs Pakistan cricket match. Every individual has the right to cheer for whichever team they believe in. So let’s be civil about it,” Mufti tweeted.

May the best team win in today’s 🇮🇳 vs 🇵🇰 cricket match. Every individual has the right to cheer for whichever team they believe in. So let’s be civil about it. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 16, 2019

In 2014, Meerut’s Swami Vivekanand Subharti University had suspended 68 Kashmiri students for raising pro- Pakistan slogans during the Asia Cup cricket match.

Earlier in the day, cricket fans in several parts of India performed ‘havans’ for Kohli and Co’s victory against Pakistan.

Locals in Gorakhpur perform 'havan' ahead of #IndiaVsPakistan match in Old Trafford, Manchester later today. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/mW2AWZoSU8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 16, 2019

Notably, Indian side has never lost to Pakistan in six matches they have played in the World Cup. In the ongoing match, Pakistan cricket team won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the highly-anticipated World Cup clash.