Jabalpur: To generate mass support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a mega gathering at Garrison Ground in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

Accusing the opposition of spreading fake news and misinformation, Shah stressed that India is in favour of CAA and that the Congress should understand the mood of the nation.

He reiterated that the amended act won’t snatch anyone’s right, instead, it will grant ‘Indian citizenship’ to those who faced ‘religious persecution’ in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till 2014.

Further, he challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi to find out a provision from the Citizenship Amendment Act that can take citizenship away from anyone in this country.

Talking of the ongoing JNU controversy, Shah said that whoever raises anti-India slogans deserves to be jailed.

This is Shah’s first visit to Madhya Pradesh as Home Minister.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh is among the states which have refused to implement the new citizenship law. Shah’s visit comes two days after the CAA came into effect even as the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh made it clear that it will not implement CAA in the state.

Top Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders, including state president Rakesh Singh, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava were also present at the event, with strict security arrangements in place.

On January 5, the BJP launched the 10-day nationwide door-to-door campaign aiming to dispel rumours about the CAA.