India Weather Latest Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy showers across south Bengal over the next 72 hours. On Sunday, rain lashed several parts of southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, dampening the festive spirit on Saptami or the first of the four-day Durga Puja festivities, which are taking place on a full-scale after two years' gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rainfall in most parts of south Bengal

The weatherman predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of south Bengal, and heavy showers in one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts during the period.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over northeastern Bay of Bengal and extends up to 5.8 km above the sea level. This system is likely to be active for the next three days and trigger rainfall intermittently across south Bengal," an IMD spokesperson said.

However, to some relief for residents of Kolkata and its surrounding areas, the IMD said the weather in the city will generally be cloudy with few spells of light to moderate rain.

Kolkata records 31 mm rain

Kolkata recorded 31 mm rain on Saturday, with some pockets experiencing a downpour and other parts remaining dry. Areas in north and central Kolkata experienced the showers, while there was scanty rainfall in the south.

Intense rainfall for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh

In the meantime, the IMD also predicted intense rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 5 October for subsequent 2-3 days. The IMD also said heavy rainfall will cover east and northeast India during next 3-4 days.

The IMD said the Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from the most parts of North Arabian Sea, most parts of Gujarat Region, some parts of West MP and Uttarakhand. Apart from these areas, the monsoon has also withdrawn from the remaining parts of Saurashtra and Kutch, Rajasthan, Haryana, HP and Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh and some more parts of West UP.

Now the withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon passes through Uttarkashi, Naziabad, Agra, Gwalior, Ratlam and Bharuch, the IMD stated.

“Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Madhya Pradesh, northwest Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the next couple of days,” the IMD said.