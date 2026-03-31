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IMD issues nationwide weather alert: Rain, thunderstorms, snowfall and heatwave to hit multiple Indian cities on March 31

IMD issues nationwide weather alert: Rain, thunderstorms, snowfall and heatwave to hit multiple Indian cities on March 31

Sudden weather swings hit India as IMD warns of thunderstorms, snowfall, and rising heat, creating sharp contrasts from Delhi-NCR to coastal cities on March 31.

IMD weather update

India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued warnings on Monday 31st March for rain, thunderstorms, snowfall, and temperatures across states. These rapidly changing conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday (today-March 31, Tuesday, and April 1).

India Weather Updates: From Delhi-NCR, Himalayan states to Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts, the weather would remain dynamic as western disturbances and cyclonic circulations continue to stay active.

North India Alert: Rain & Thunderstorms

North India can expect sudden weather changes today as fresh western disturbance has led to unstable weather activity across Delhi-NCR and UP. Yellow Alert for thunderstorms with gusty winds and light rain has been declared for Delhi-NCR and UP by IMD.

Thunderstorms can catch you by surprise in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and other nearby cities as IMD predicts dust storms and lightning in isolated areas today. While this rain may bring brief respite from soaring temperatures, it can lead to traffic snarls and late arrivals.

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Snowfall & Rain Alert: Himalayan States

According to IMD, fresh rainfall and snowfall alerts have been announced for Uttarakhand hills and neighboring Himalayan states. Heavy rain and snowfall is expected to occur at higher elevations of Uttarakhand Himalayas.

While hill stations like Mussoorie may witness slight cooling down of temperatures, plain areas such as Dehradun will experience a mix of sun and clouds leading to humid weather. Himachal Pradesh, too, can expect rain at higher reaches with authorities issuing advisories for tourists and residents to stay safe on slippery roads and prepare for sudden weather changes.

Rainfall or not? Heat prevails in west and coastal cities

The western states and Gujarat aren’t faring any better in terms of sunshine as cities like Ahmedabad continue to witness high temperatures around 37–38°C. Though rain isn’t predicted, IMD stated that temperatures will cool down a bit in the coming days as cloudy skies take over.

Maharashtra coasts including Mumbai and Goa along with Tamil Nadu’s Chennai will continue to see hot and humid weather for the next few days. Heatwave conditions aren’t predicted but temperatures will remain above normal in these areas till mid-April, mentioned weather experts.

Why is the Weather so Unpredictable?

Indian weather experts said rapid changes are because there are multiple western disturbances active at the same time causing rainfall and storm activity.

At the same time, cyclonic circulations have caused contrasting weather patterns with snowfall in the north, thunderstorms at foothills and plains, and heat in west and southern India all happening simultaneously.

City-Wise Weather Updates On 31st March:

Delhi-NCR: Rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected.

Rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected. Uttar Pradesh: Rain with thunderstorms warning issued in many districts.

Rain with thunderstorms warning issued in many districts. Uttarakhand: Snowfall warning for hills, moderate temperatures for plains with weather mixing rain and sun.

Snowfall warning for hills, moderate temperatures for plains with weather mixing rain and sun. Ahmedabad: Temperature will fall slightly with partially cloudy skies.

Temperature will fall slightly with partially cloudy skies. Mumbai: Hot and humid. Chennai: Hot and humid

Things To Keep In Mind

Avoid open spaces during thunderstorms

Follow latest advisories from IMD

Expect delays if you’re traveling

Farmers should take precautions for crop damage due to rain and winds.

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