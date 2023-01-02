Weather Update: IMD Issues Alert, Predicts Cold Wave, Dense Fog For Theses States Till Jan 7

India Weather Latest Update: In the weather forecast, the IMD said dense fog is likely to prevail over Northwest India for the next 5 days.

The IMD said that the Cold Day conditions in isolated/some pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days.

Weather News Updates Today: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday issued alert and predicted cold wave conditions for North-Western parts of India for the next 5 days. The states that will witness cold wave and dense fog include Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

“Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely to continue over plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days,” Indian Meteorological Department said.

The IMD further added that minimum temperatures were in the range of 3-7°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

According to IMD, cold wave conditions had been observed in isolated places over northern parts of Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated places over Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in the past one day.

Moreover, severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over northern Parts of Rajasthan during 3-6 January, and over Punjab on 3 and 4 January

The IMD predicted very dense fog in night/morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days.

The IMD also predicted rainfall for January 2023 over Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh).