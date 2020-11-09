New Delhi: India on Monday welcomed the removal of Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism and the country’s normalisation of relations with Israel. India’s relations with Sudan are historic and special and forged on the basis of shared values and close people-to-people contacts, said the Ministry of External Affairs. Also Read - Israel to start human trials of COVID vaccine on Nov 1

"We congratulate the Transitional Government and the people of Sudan on the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement, and hope that these positive developments will usher in democratic changes and contribute to enhancing Sudan's development, peace, security and stability," the external affairs ministry said.

On October 27, US President Donald Trump had sent Congress a letter formally informing the lawmakers that his administration has rescinded Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, Sputnik reported.

In late September, Sudan and the US had reached a deal on signing a peace treaty with Israel in exchange for being excluded from the US State Sponsors of Terrorism List.

