New Delhi: Indian pharmaceutical companies may replace Western manufacturers leaving the Russian market amid Ukraine move, Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov said. The withdrawal of many Western companies from the Russian market and "those niches that have been vacated may actually be occupied by Indian companies" in many industries including pharmaceuticals, Alipov said.

“The withdrawal of many Western companies from the Russian market and those niches that have been vacated may actually be occupied by Indian companies in many industries, in particular, in pharmaceuticals,” Alipov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, as quoted by Sputnik news agency, according to an ANI report.

The newly appointed Russian envoy said that India is a “world pharmacy” and a leading manufacturer of drug copies that are no worse than the original.

India’s Vaccine Maitri initiative last year reinforced its credentials as the “pharmacy of the world”. World leaders publicly commended India’s efforts to rapidly expand vaccines production and supplies at critical junctures of the pandemic. This decision to replace manufacturers in pharmaceutical comes at a time when Russia has been bombarded with sanctions from Western countries. Now Russia is looking to enhance economic engagement with countries non-European countries.

Earlier this month, Alipov had said that Moscow has welcomed the independent foreign policy of India amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Touching upon the relations with India, Alipov said, “Prime Minister (Modi) and the Indian leadership meet the consistent independent policy of the state in international affairs. We have repeatedly stated that we have welcomed the independent foreign policy of India and strengthening its role and its influence in the international arena.” The Russian envoy also hailed the Indian foreign policy stand on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrsky on Saturday that it will take years to defuse unexploded ordnances after the Russian invasion. “A huge number of shells and mines have been fired at Ukraine and a large part haven’t exploded, they remain under the rubble and pose a real threat,” Monastyrsky said. “It will take years, not months, to defuse them,” Monastyrsk was quoted as saying by news agency AP.

In addition to the unexploded Russian ordnances, the Ukrainian troops also have planted land mines at bridges, airports and other key infrastructure to prevent Russians from using them. “We won’t be able to remove the mines from all that territory, so I asked our international partners and colleagues from the European Union and the United States to prepare groups of experts to demine the areas of combat and facilities that came under shelling,” Monastyrsky told the AP.

