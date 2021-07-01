Hyderabad: In a move that will speed up the rollout of single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine in India, Dr Reddy’s on Thursday stated that the government panel has told the Hyderabad-based pharma company that it doesn’t need to conduct Phase 3 trials and only it needs to submit Russian safety data for approval in India. Also Read - Karnataka Makes Negative RT-PCR Certificate Mandatory for Kerala Travellers | Other Important Details Here

The company further stated that the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said Dr ready doesn't need to do a separate Phase 3 trial of Sputnik Light in India.

The vaccine developers said that the first shot of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, Sputnik Light, has demonstrated efficacy of 79.4 per cent.

“On Wednesday 30th June, the SEC (Subject Expert Committee) deliberated on the submission for Marketing Authorisation of Sputnik Light in India from Dr. Reddy’s. The company presented to the SEC, interim safety and efficacy data from the Phase I / II clinical trial of Sputnik Light in Russia, along with a clinical trial protocol for a Phase III trial of Sputnik Light in India,” the company said in a statement.

“In view of the fact that (1) Sputnik Light is the first dose component of Sputnik V, and Dr. Reddy’s has already generated safety and immunogenicity data on the first dose component in India through its clinical trial and; (2) a phase III efficacy trial is currently underway in Russian on Sputnik Light, the SEC recommended that Dr. Reddy’s should submit safety, immunogenicity and efficacy data from the phase III clinical trial of Sputnik V in Russia to the SEC for its consideration of Marketing Authorisation of Sputnik Light in India,” it added.

The statement from the pharma company comes hours after it was reported that Dr Reddy’s had been denied approval for the trial in the country.

Notably, the Sputnik Light has been developed by Russian Ministry of Health, the Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

As per the data collected by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province (Argentina), the RDIF had said that the Sputnik Light vaccine has demonstrated 78.6 per cent to 83.7 per cent efficacy among the elderly.