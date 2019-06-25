Gandhinagar: In its talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, India would be looking at finding a common ground on trade issues, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

The focus would be on terrorism, Afghanistan, the Indo-Pacific, Iran, trade issues, and growing bilateral defence ties, said reports. “We will be meeeting with a positive attitude,” Jaishankar told reporters after filing his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha poll from Gujarat.

The US Secretary of State’s visit starting tonight is the first high-level visit from any country following the Lok Sabha polls. The two leaders will hold talks on Wednesday — their first meeting after Jaishankar assumed office last month.

“The meeting with Mike Pompeo will be an important one. We will definitely discuss issues related to trade between the two countries,” he said.

“Both the countries have their own interests. And it is natural to have some conflicts because of that. We will find a common ground using diplomacy. We will hold discussions with the US with a positive approach,” he said.

On India’s policy towards China, the bureaucrat- turned-politician said, “It is natural that policy changes with the change in situation. Our relations are stable after PM Modi’s meeting with the Chinese president last year.”

EAM, S Jaishankar: Last year PM Modi met China’s President in Wuhan, it was a good round of talks. It’s expected that Xi Jinping will visit India this year. After last year’s meeting there has been more stability in our relations. I’ll visit China myself, dates not decided yet. pic.twitter.com/SWCvd105Do — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

Talks are on to resolve other issues (between India and China), Jaishankar said. The minister also said Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit India this year. “We expect the Chinese President to visit India this year. Even I have planned a visit to China but the date is not fixed yet,” the minister said.