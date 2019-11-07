New Delhi: Hours after the Nepal government voiced its concern over inclusion of Kalapani as part of India in the new maps of J-K, and Ladakh, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said that India will find a solution to this issue through dialogue in the spirit of close and friendly bilateral relations.

“The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. We reiterate our commitment to finding a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations,” MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Raveesh Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA): The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. We reiterate our commitment to find a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close & friendly bilateral relations. https://t.co/5SsN0sT4Um — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

However, Kumar stated that India’s map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of the country. “Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India. The new map has in no manner revised our boundary with Nepal,” he added.

Raveesh Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on reports of Nepal's objection to inclusion of Kalapani as part of India in the new maps of J-K, & Ladakh: Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India. The new map has in no manner revised our boundary with Nepal. pic.twitter.com/rAfLXkFRbx — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

The development comes after Nepal objected that Kalapani area situated in the country’s far-West lies within the Nepalese boundary. The objection from Nepal came after India issued new political maps showing the region as part of its territory. The whole controversy erupted after India on Saturday released fresh maps of the newly created Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and the map of India depicting these UTs.

In the latest-released maps, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has also been projected as part of the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Gilgit-Baltistan is in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Objecting to the development, Nepalese Foreign Ministry stated that Kalapani area lies within Nepalese territory. “During Foreign Secretary-level Joint meetings, responsibility has been assigned to the Foreign Secretaries of both the countries to resolve the remaining border-related issues between Nepal and India in consultation with concerned technicians,” it said in a statement.