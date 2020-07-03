New Delhi: Amid the standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Union Power Minister RK Singh asserted that power supply equipment manufactured in India should get priority while noting that some companies are using equipment supplied by China. He has also issued orders that without permissiom from the centre the import of power supppy equipment from China won’t be permitted. Also Read - 'Bravery is Pre-requisite For Peace': In Ladakh, PM Modi Sends Strong Message to China | 10 Points

A permission needs to be obtained from the Centre prior to importing power components from China or any other country.

"Whatever is manufactured here should get priority in procurement. In the sphere of conventional electricity, we make everything here except for 5 items. We need to encourage our companies so that we can create employment in our country," RK Singh said.

“I pointed out that some (power) distribution companies are using some equipment made in other countries, many in China whereas those equipment are made here. So we have issued orders,” he added.

He further said, “we will not give permission for import from Prior Reference countries. We are affected. There could be malware or trojen horse in those (imports from China) which they can activate remotely (to cripple our power systems).”

Sharma further said that it is a pitty that tower elements, conductors, transformers and parts of meters are imported, which are manufactured and available here.

He further stated, “your discoms order equipment from Chinese companies. We request you not to order from Chinese companies.”

He stressed that under Atamnirbhar India mission, India will not import any equipment from China which is available here and will go for inspection of imported equipment.

Under inspection, the government can deny import of equipment.

The senior minister’s assertions assume significance against the backdrop of border standoff between India and China in Ladakh that also saw the death of 20 Indian Army personnel last month.