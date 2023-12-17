Home

‘India Will Surely Become ‘Viksit’ By 2047 If…’: PM Modi in Varanasi

PM Modi expressed optimism, asserting that if the 140 crore citizens of the country collectively commit to advancing the nation, India will undoubtedly become a 'Viksit' (developed) nation by 2047.

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the beneficiaries at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, in Varanasi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Viksit Bharat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday asserted that India will surely become a ‘Viksit (developed)’ nation by the year 2047 if the whole country pledges to make it happen. “If 140 crore countrymen take a resolve to make the nation developed, then India will surely become ‘Viksit’ by 2047,” PM Modi said addressing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

Stressing the need for for people to encourage a “spirit” for development, similar to the “freedom fever” that was prevalent during the Independence struggle, the Prime Minister said: “In our country, many government schemes have been made, based on the experience of all of them, I felt that the most important thing for the country to pay attention to is that the schemes of the government should reach people at the right time without any problems. If there is a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, then the houses should be built with the help of the government.”

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, in Varanasi, he says "In our country, many government schemes have been made, based on the experience of all of them, I felt that the most important thing for the country to pay attention… pic.twitter.com/TLU4BIYkKG — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

“There is no need to run after the government. The government should work from the front and since you have given me this work, about four crore families have got permanent houses,” he added.

He emphasized that individuals involved in government, politics, and social work are dedicating their time to ensure the success of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra. As the Member of Parliament from Varanasi, he acknowledged his responsibility to contribute time to the program, stating, “All the people of the country associated with the government, politics and social work are giving their time to make this Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra a success. So as the MP of Varanasi, I also had a responsibility that I should also give time to this program.”

The Prime Minister expressed optimism, asserting that if the 140 crore citizens of the country collectively commit to advancing the nation, India will undoubtedly achieve development by the year 2047.

PM Modi in Varanasi

PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a pledge for ‘Viksit Bharat’ in Varanasi earlier today.

VIDEO | PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath take a pledge for 'Viksit Bharat' in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/esK9YuUPUr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 17, 2023

Earlier, a cheerful crowd lined up on either sides of the road, greeted the Prime Minister as he held a roadshow in Varanasi. In a heartwarming gesture, PM Modi halted his cavalcade to give way to an ambulance.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi. On his 2-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch and inagurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal. He will also launch… pic.twitter.com/NPZgLumo55 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

The Prime Minister kicked off a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency starting today.

Following his roadshow, PM Modi arrived at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition at Cutting Memorial Inter College in Varanasi where he interacted with the beneficiaries of various government schemes, such as PM Awas, PM SWANidhi, and PM Ujjwala among others.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition in Cutting Memorial Inter College, in Varanasi. On his 2-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch and inagurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal. He will… pic.twitter.com/VemkTEhnxX — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

Later today, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat and will flag off a second Vande Bharat train between Varanasi and New Delhi. During his two-day visit, PM Modi will launch and inaugurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat Airport, built at Rs 353 crore and also dedicated to the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world’s largest and most modern centre for the international diamond and jewellery business in Gujarat.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra flagged off in 5 states

On Saturday, the Prime Minister flagged off the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram– five states which recently underwent Assembly polls.

Modi has launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on November 15 in Khunti, Jharkhand but the launch was delayed in some states as the Model code of conduct was enforced due to elections.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi emphasized the crucial role of cities in the development of a prosperous India. “For the resolution of developed India, our cities have a huge role. For a long time after independence, development was limited to a few big cities. But today, we are focusing on the development of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)

