New Delhi: With a spike of more than 6566 cases and 194 deaths in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus graph in India is still on a steady rise. However, with the help of its strong technology and pharma industry, India will fight the deadly infection, a NITI Aayog member said on Thursday. Also Read - Preksha Mehta And Manmeet Grewal Suicide: Doctors Explain Why COVID-19 is Worst Time For People With Anxiety And Suicidal Tendencies

“The fight against Coronavirus will be won through vaccine and drugs. Our country’s science and technology institutions and pharma industry are very strong,” said VK Paul, Member of Health, Niti Aayog, during Health Ministry briefing this afternoon. Also Read - States Should Not Charge Travel Fare From Migrants And Need to Provide Food, Water to Them, Says Supreme Court

India has as many as 30 groups, including big industry to individual academics, who are trying to develop vaccines for coronavirus and around 20 of them are keeping a good pace, said Prof K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India. Also Read - No Recruitment, no New Car For Raj Bhavan: Maha Governor Announces Steps to Reduce Expenses

Raghavan also said that the AICTE and CSIR were holding a “drug discovery hackathon” where “students are trained with information on how to do computational drug discovery”.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan told IANS that almost 80 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in India are asymptomatic or at best with very mild symptoms.

“Even today, in almost 80 per cent of the cases of COVID-19, which are being reported in India, the patients tend to exhibit either nil or mild symptoms. These patients are mostly contacts of confirmed cases. Interestingly, had it not been for our contact tracing efforts, and if left to their own in isolation, these patients may not have even remembered or reported their infection,” he said.

As of this morning, the overall COVID-19 tally in the country rose to 1,58,333, with 6,566 new cases and 194 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 86,110 active cases, 67,692 cured/ discharged/ migrated and 4,531 deaths in total.