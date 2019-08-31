New Delhi: After weeks of tension with Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370, India on Friday stated that it is willing to discuss outstanding issues with the neighbour, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

The minister made the remark during his meeting with European Union Commissioner Christos Stylianides after the EU reiterated its stance that the two neighbours should re-open a bilateral dialogue through diplomatic channels to de-escalate tensions in the Kashmir region.

Along with expectations on better governance in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, the two leaders also discussed recent developments pertaining to the situation in Afghanistan and Iran.

“A good meeting with EU Commissioner @StylianidesEU. Discussed our perspectives on Afghanistan and Iran. Spoke of our expectations for better governance and more development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

”Underlined India’s openness to discuss other outstanding issues bilaterally with Pakistan in an atmosphere free of terror and violence,” he added.

India and Pakistan have been in a war-like situation since the Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 in the Parliament on August 5 that took away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Islamabad has suspended trade and banned railway and road transportation with New Delhi. The neighbouring country also considered a complete ban on the use of their airspace by Indian flights, as well as on screening of Indian cinemas.