New Delhi: With ebbing covid cases in the country, the Health Ministry on Thursday informed that in last week, India reported 144 deaths due to the virus, a decline of 76.6 per cent from the peak of what India has seen. "Only a single state is having active cases over 10,000 & 2 states are having active cases between 5,000 to 10,000. Remaining states have less than 5,000 active cases. Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram accounts for 50% of active cases of the country," the Health Ministry informed.

India's COVID-19 case tally rose to 4,29,45,160 with 6,561 people testing positive for the infection in a day while active cases declined to 77,152, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday. The death toll has climbed to 5,14,388 with 142 more people succumbing to the disease, the data updated at 8 am stated. It was for 25 consecutive days that India recorded less than one lakh daily COVID-19 cases. Active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate improved to 98.62 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Key Takeaways from Heath Ministry’s Briefing:

There has been a sharp surge in the number of Covid cases in many countries in the world. This notes an increasing trajectory of rising cases on a daily basis. Even today, around 15,00,000 cases are reported daily in the world

Now also across many countries, huge Covid cases are being reported. In some countries, an increase in trajectory of cases continues: Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry

A sharp reduction of Covid cases is observed in India. On average around 11,000 Covid cases are reported on a weekly basis in India. There has been a sharp reduction in the number of cases. Only 0.7% of global cases are reported in India

There is a positive situation in number of deaths in India as compared to other countries. From February 2-8, India reported 615 deaths on average. In last week, 144 deaths were reported due to Covid. A decline of 76.6% from the peak of what India has seen

The average weekly Covid positivity rate in India is 0.99%. The number of active cases in the country is around 77,000. In the last 24 hours, only 6,561 cases are reported in India

Vaccine effectiveness in mortality prevention has been measured. The first dose is responsible for 98.9 % vaccine effectiveness and if both doses are given then it is 99.3 % effective

It is evident that vaccines and the wide vaccination coverage have played a very important role in protecting hundreds of lives. The vaccine has protected the nation from a surge in the number of Covid cases

On the vaccination front, the cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.02 crore. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

