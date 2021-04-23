New Delhi: With over 3.32 lakh new Covid cases and 2,263 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India on Friday yet again witnessed the highest single-day spike in the world. This is the second straight day when India has reported over three lakh cases. With the fresh rise, the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark. The death toll climbed to 1,86,920. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,36, 48,159, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.15 per cent. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83. 92 per cent. According to the ICMR, 27,44,45,653 samples have been tested up to April 22 with 17,40,550 samples being tested on Thursday. Also Read - Unable to Afford Mask, Telangana Man Goes to Pension Office Wearing Bird-Nest on His Face

